A DeForest teen was arrested after allegedly confessing to multiple crimes related to reports of indecent acts.
On Aug. 31, at approximately 11 p.m., DeForest police responded to the 400 block of Valeria Drive to investigate suspicious activity. A resident produced home security video of a male suspect dressed in a bathrobe engaging in lewd and lascivious behavior.
Investigators learned the suspect had visited the residence at approximately 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Officers checked the area and were not able to locate the suspect at that time. However, personal items were found that were later determined to possibly belong to the suspect.
At approximately 1:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the same area for a possible burglary.
It was reported that a resident awoke to a flashlight in their hallway and the sound of their front door closing.
During the investigation, a 17-year-old DeForest resident was identified as a person of interest. Officers conducted an interview, and according to a press release from the DeForest Police Department, the suspect admitted to multiple crimes, was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail.
Charges have been referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.
The police department believes this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the community.
Citizens who observe suspicious activity or may have additional information regarding this incident are urged to contact the DeForest Police Department at 608-846-6756.
The DeForest Police Department may release additional information in this ongoing investigation as it develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.