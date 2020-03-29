The Department of Public Health is looking for information regarding a dog that reportedly bit a woman on Saturday, March 28.
According to a press release from the department, the incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of Windsor Road, between North Towne Road and Highway 51, along a bike/pedestrian path. The dog bit when the victim bent down to greet the dog. The owner of the dog is described as a white female in her 20s with blonde hair. The dog is described as a tan boxer type dog. The owner was walking a second dog that was described as a white boxer type dog smaller than the tan dog.
Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to call the Police and Fire Dispatcher at (608) 255-2345 and ask for the animal services officer. If the animal is not located, it is possible that this animal may go on to bite someone else. It will also mean that the bite victim may be required to complete a series of costly injections to prevent rabies.
