Students from the DeForest area were named to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s fall 2019 dean’s list.
The Dean's list eligibility criteria can be found online at https://www.uwec.edu/news/news/fall-2019-deans-list2-3965/.
Students from DeForest who earned the honor include: Blake Chadwick, education & human sciences; Claire Fabian, education & human sciences; Marli Felicijan, education & human sciences; and Taleea Lerum, arts and sciences.
Iris Dishno, arts and sciences, from Rio also made the dean’s list.
