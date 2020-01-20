In deciding to write her compelling, true-life story, "Dear Future Lover, Bring Your Book Boyfriend to Life," Judith Joy says, “I wanted to write a book about love and about the principles of creating the life you desire. I wrote a journal that worked for me so I’m sharing those same principles with others.”
During an on-going journey of self-discovery she found a way to create this process.
In her recently released book, the author describes the journey she took, using the Law of Attraction to find true love.
Joy is a Chicago-based dream creation coach, Matrix Energetics Certified Practitioner, teacher, author, speaker, wife, mother and grandmother.
The author coaches lifestyle workshops and gives presentations to groups of all sizes about finding their future (best) relationships.
During an upcoming program at the DeForest Area Public Library on Jan. 30, she will describe her own journey and the process she used to find true love.
The Power of Journaling
After years of research, Joy began writing love letters to her future soulmate as if he existed. Without preconceived expectations, she wrote many journal entries over time, set the journal aside and eventually forgot about it.
But about a year later, after she met her [now] husband and an epitome of her "book boyfriend," she discovered the journal in a drawer. Her book shares the connection between what she wrote about and what she was hoping for –(a lifelong soulmate) long before she actually met the carbon copy of the fictional person in her journal.
“I knew that my husband, Dr. Bruce, was ‘the one’ about a month into our relationship, which was long after I had put the journal away,” she said. “After we met, when I rediscovered the journal, I said, ‘I will know you because you make me a better me.’ I had just said those same words to him before I found the letter written long ago.”
She further explains, “'Dear Future Lover' helps you understand that what you think and feel makes a huge difference in your life, and what you focus on is what you get.”
When you write a journal to your future lover the process of achievement looks like this, according to Joy: “The repetition (daily writing), emotion (what you feel when you write), and motion (the act of writing) all work together to bring the dream to fruition.”
“It’s called the Law of Attraction and it can work for you, too,” Joy said.
She began studying energy healing and energy transformation after experiencing recurring debilitating headaches. During her 20 years of research, she became fascinated with how the heart and mind work together.
She describes what worked for her in her book, but she said, “These strategies aren’t limited to finding a soulmate … you can apply them to finding many types of future relationships.”
The Law of Attraction
One aspect of Joy’s talk involves the Law of Attraction, what researchers often call one of the most powerful laws in the universe. Just like gravity, it is always in effect, always in motion.
Simply put, the Law of Attraction says you will attract into your life whatever you focus on. And the energy and attention you focus on will come back to you.
If you stay focused on good and positive things in your life and match your feelings with your thoughts, you will most likely attract more good and positive things into your life. The opposite – a negative focus – will likely attract negative experiences.
How to Attract What You Want in Life
Besides journaling, Joy says:
-You can choose to respond differently to situations that arise during your day.
-You can choose to focus and think about the things you want more of in your life.
-You can choose to experience more of the things that make you feel good.
-You can choose to deliberately participate in the creation of your future by managing your thoughts and feelings.
She adds, “You will open more doors to achieving what you want in life when you are more deliberate and specific about what you think and feel.”
