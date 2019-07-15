Michael J. Rowinski, 46 years of age, from Merrimac, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, sixth offense.
On July 13, a traffic crash occurred after Rowinski’s pickup truck and trailer entered the right ditch area of I-39 from Hwy. 51 near Portage. Rowinski’s pickup truck and trailer had been reported as a driving complaint by several motorists prior to the crash taking place.
During the crash investigation, the odor of intoxicants was detected on Rowinski’s breath. Several containers of alcohol were found in the vehicle.
Rowinski has five prior OWIs, is restricted to a .02 alcohol level, is required to have an ignition interlock device (which was not installed in the vehicle he was operating), and was operating on a suspended license at the time of the crash.
Rowinski did not appear to be wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, which resulted in him being partially ejected from the vehicle when it entered the median.
Rowinski was flown by Med Flight to UW Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.