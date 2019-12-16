The following local students from the DeForest area are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2019-20 academic year.
DeForest: Bailey Dye, who is studying music, won the following scholarship(s) Music Special Talent
DeForest: Nicole Grams, who is studying English, won the following scholarship(s): Joe and Becky Hogan Scholarship; Edie Thornton Memorial Scholarship
DeForest: Jacob Kerl, who is studying political science, won the following scholarship(s): Warhawk Exceptional Academics; Chancellor Scholars
DeForest: Brennan Porter, who is studying counseling, won the following scholarship(s): Counselor Education Department Endowment
DeForest: Nahuel Recoba, who is studying music, won the following scholarship(s): Music Special Talent
Arlington: Cameron Vinson, who is studying music, won the following scholarship(s): Gala Concert Scholarship; Raymond E. and Zenobia R. Light Memorial; Kenneth and Myrtle (Kit) Shimota Education Scholarship
"Our scholarship winners represent the very best in academic, co-curricular and service excellence across all of our colleges and departments," said Greg Rutzen, interim president of the UW-Whitewater Foundation. "We're grateful to the many people and organizations - past and present - who have generously donated funds to make these awards a reality. Some of these scholarships were endowed more than 80 years ago, leaving a lasting legacy that has contributed to the success of generations of Warhawks."
