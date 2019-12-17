The November 2019 DeForest Area High School production of “Legally Blonde the musical” has received multiple nominations for the Jerry Awards, a Wisconsin program that honors excellence in high school musical theater. The recently announced nominations include:
• Outstanding Lead Performance: Clare O’Connell (Elle Woods), Lyndsey Bergman (Paulette Buonufonte), Spencer Pabon (Emmett Forrest), Tanner Engeseth (Callahan), and Gloria Niesl (Vivienne Kensington)
• Outstanding Supporting Performance: Will Simon (Kyle/Dewey) and Kayleigh Wheeler (Brooke Wyndham)
• Outstanding Young Performance: Gavin Denning (Aaron Schultz)
• Outstanding Choreography: Michael Stanek
• Outstanding Stage Management: Ainsley Swenson
• Outstanding Scenic Design: Brett Price
Jerry Awards reviewers shared several positive comments about the cast and crew:
• “The ensemble as a whole was invested in this production of Legally Blonde. It was quite visible that the actors, musicians, and stage crew were invested through the interplay and teamwork displayed in this performance.”
• “The ensemble energy was excellent, especially considering that this is such a high energy show in so many moments.”
• “Casting for this production was strong and nearly every element, from the vocals and orchestra to set design and costume design, was well-integrated to produce a show that met expectations. DeForest is blessed with students who demonstrate their commitment both on and behind the stage, and this was a lovely show to showcase the abilities of the cast and crew.”
• “The orchestra had a professional sound and played with a balanced confidence throughout the entire show.”
• “The scenic design of the show was iconic and visually appealing,” “Costumes, hair, and make-up were appropriate for the show. The clothing pieces were practical, functional and fit actors well for every role,” “Lighting was functional as every scene was well-conceived and appropriate to the established mood and was very consistent in capturing location and time of day.”
DASD Superintendent, Eric Runez, commended all involved and said, “Congratulations to all of you for your selection and nomination for the Jerry Awards for your incredible performances and stage management in Legally Blonde. I am not at all surprised as the show, the set, the music, and the choreography were amazing. I was so impressed with the quality of the performances, especially considering the significant choreography. Wish you all the best of luck in the next phase of the selection process.”
Here are all the students involved in the production, as well as the many adults who contributed:
Students: Sol Andersen, Miah Beiersdorff, Camden Benisch, Alex Bergman, Lyndsey Bergman, Grady Blackledge, Ben Cabala, Molly Costello, Alanna Crews, Trenton Day, Sarah Deminter, Gavin Denning, Darya Ellickson, Tanner Engeseth, Kade Esser, Samantha Evans, Lexus Finley, Victoria Fisher, Lance Furseth, Sophie Gryske, Jaclene Hanson, Cam Hedberg, Caleb Jansen, Kaitlyn Knutson, Dalaney Lange, Trevor Lerum, Hannah Lewis, Chenna Loucks, Miranda Manghera, Annie Manzi, Michaela Mcfall, Matthew Meinholz, Amber Meyers, Ellie Michaels, Sara Natysin, Kaylin Nesbitt, Gloria Niesl, Clare O’connell, Ashley Otteson, Spencer Pabon, Santi Recoba, Lina Rios, Ari Rowe, Alexys Scheuerell, Olivia Schroeder, Mike Seeley, Dayna Sheldon, Dylan Sherman, Taryn Shucha, Kaia Shucha, Will Simon, Jack Smith, Kira Stark, Julia Sullivan, Ainsley Swenson, Eleanor Treinen, Jamie Voegeli, Simone Walker, Mackenzie Weigel, Kayleigh Wheeler, Austin Wink, Finn Wornson
Adults: Mr. Brandon Bautz, Mr. Jeff Bloch, Mr. Stephan Cherek, Ms. Cortney Hammer, Mr. Jacob Hammer, Mr. Roger Marcus, Ms. Anna Parks, Mr. Brett Price, Mr. John Scoville, Mr. Jamie Sercombe, Mr. Michael Stanek, Ms. Meagan Stettnisch, Ms. Terri Treinen.
