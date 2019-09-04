A 17-year-old DeForest teen made his initial appearance Wednesday in Dane County Court to face multiple charges related to an incident over the weekend in the 400 block of Valeria Drive.
Eduardo Munoz-Salinas has been charged as an adult with felony first-degree sexual assault of a child and burglary, plus misdemeanor lewd and lascivious behavior-exposure and bail jumping charges, after allegedly breaking into a home early Sunday morning and lying naked in a crib with a 2-year-old.
Bond was set at $15,000 per case. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.
Reports say the child’s father was awaken by seeing a flashlight in a hallway and then hearing someone going out the front door, before calling police. Officers responded around 1:45 a.m. but couldn’t find anyone after a search.
The next morning, around 8:45 a.m., the father found a pill bottle with Munoz-Salinas name on it in the crib, as police returned. An interview with Munoz-Salinas was conducted, and police say he confessed to multiple crimes. He was arrested and conveyed to the Dane County Jail.
Earlier that night, another resident from that area produced home security video of a male in a bathrobe behaving in a lewd and lascivious manner.
Although officers checked the area, they were unable to find the suspect, but did turn up items thought to belong to him.
Reportedly, Munoz-Salinas was out on bond, having previously been charged with lewd and lascivious behavior from a May incident of allegedly exposing himself to children in a Village of Windsor playground.
The DeForest Police Department held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to address the matter.
Chief James Olson stress that it was an ongoing investigation and couldn't comment on specifics. He also said that if released on bond, Munoz-Salinas would be monitored by the department.
"I want to thank the officers involved in this investigation for their hard work and dedication," said Olson. "Their work every day brought this case to a swift conclusion. Their knowledge of the community, their ability to identify a suspect and their ability to build trust within the DeForest community speaks volumes about their hard work and helps our community every day stay safe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.