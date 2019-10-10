Madison Country Day School has named Dr. Tekakwitha Pernambuco-Wise as its next Head of School beginning July 2020. Dr. Pernambuco-Wise is currently Head of School at Sea Crest School in Half Moon Bay, California, where she has served the past seven years.
Dr. Pernambuco-Wise is an experienced administrator and teacher with over 30 years of experience in the educational and counseling fields. She received her B.A. in Philosophy from Brown University, her M.A. in Education from the University of Toronto, and her Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from Saint Mary’s College of California.
Prior to her current role, Dr. Pernambuco-Wise held Middle and Upper School headships at two other private schools in California. She is an elected member of the Country Day Schools Headmasters Association and serves on the boards of The Heads Network and National Association of Independent Schools. She has received multiple writing and education honors and awards throughout her distinguished career.
At Sea Crest School, Dr. Pernambuco-Wise worked in close collaboration with constituents to vastly enhance facilities. During her tenure, the school also revamped its mathematics, health & wellness, technology, computer science and character education programs. Fostering a growth mind-set amongst faculty and staff, the school increased its funding for professional development 50 percent to offer opportunities for continual learning.
“Following her finalist visit to MCDS and the feedback we received from our community, it was clear Dr. Pernambuco-Wise possesses the strengths and characteristics required to become the next leader of MCDS,” said Lynn Cichocki, Chair-Elect of the MCDS Board of Trustees and Co-chair of the Head Search Committee. “Her priorities of academic excellence, student engagement, leadership development, diversity and inclusion, communications and community building, support of risk taking, the importance of service, and developing the whole child are fully aligned with the mission of MCDS.”
Dr. Pernambuco-Wise looks forward to joining MCDS. “I have visited many schools in my three decades as an educator and it is rare to find a place that exudes such excellence and joy.”
Former MCDS Head of School Luke Felker serves on the Board of Trustees at Sea Crest School, where Dr. Pernambuco-Wise is currently Head. "From my very first interaction with Tekakwitha years ago, I’ve been impressed by her pervasive thoughtfulness when it comes to building and sustaining school communities, said Felker. “Serving on the Board of Sea Crest has only reinforced my understanding of her as an outstanding educational leader with a broad and deep set of skills and capacities.”
