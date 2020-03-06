The School District of Lodi Board of Education has announced its selection for the next District Administrator. On July 1, 2020 Mr. Breunig will start his official duties and will replace Charles Pursell, who will be retiring at the end of June.
Mr. Breunig was selected from 16 applicants after an extensive process, which included interviews and a community forum. Mr. Breunig will be a strong community leader, focused on student achievement and will lead new strategic planning for the district.
Mr. Breunig has 25 years’ experience in education and administration. He spent six years as School Psychologist prior to becoming a school administrator. Prior to coming to Lodi, he spent 11 years in the Wisconsin Heights School District, with seven of those years spent as the high school principal. He came to the School District of Lodi in 2008 as Director of Student Services. The last 10 years in the district he has served as the Lodi High School Principal.
He and his family reside in Lodi.
