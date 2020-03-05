Sam Kestler, of DeForest, was named to the dean's list for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year at Illinois Wesleyan University. Kestler is a sophomore majoring in anthropology/Greek and Roman studies.
Kestler was among 667 students from 27 states and 15 countries named to the fall 2019 dean's list.
To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.
