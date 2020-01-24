A number of students from the DeForest-Windsor area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester.
The award, formerly known as the Chancellor's Award, is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Those from DeForest include: Dustin Anderson, freshman, BS computer science; Morgan Frank, junior, BFA entertainment design; Abi Gardiner, senior, BS Digital Marketing Technology, BS Graphic Communications; Sarah Hayman, sophomore, BS computer net & information technology; David Hertel, senior, BS construction; Weston Knutson, senior, BS business administration; MaiZia Lee, Senior, BS digital marketing technology; Patrick Mowbray, freshman, BS computer science; and John Smozynski, freshman, BS technology education.
Windsor's Joshua Teeters, a junior, BS computer science, also achieved the honor.
