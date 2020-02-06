College readiness is a hot topic these days in education.
A recently released report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum concluded Wisconsin is slipping in this area, as indicated by declining or flat ACT scores in recent years.
Data from the Department of Public Instruction has shown that “the share of high school students statewide whose ACT subject scores indicate they are prepared for college courses in English, math, and science declined between 2017-18 and 2018-19.”
Compared to the first year all Wisconsin high school students were required to take the ACT, the numbers are also down, although the number of students considered college-ready in reading did increase slightly in 2018-19. The report can be viewed here: https://wispolicyforum.org/focus/states-college-readiness-slips/
How have students in the DeForest Area School District fared over that span?
“One of the reasons why we look different is that in the last three years, we’ve seen an uptick in ACT scores,” said Superintendent Eric Runez.
DeForest’s composite ACT for the last three graduating classes are 21.1, 21.5 and 21.9, while the district’s juniors have composite scores of 20.4, 20.6, 21.2, 21.7 and 20.6 over the last five years. According to DeForest Area High School Principal Machell Schwarz, the difference between those sets of scores is that the senior class scores take the highest and most recent scores for graduating seniors. Some seniors may have taken the ACT more than once to improve their scores after more practice or by taking additional course work, according to Schwarz, as opposed to the one time juniors take it.
Wisconsin’s state average composite score was 19.6 for 2018-19, down from the 19.6 composite score from the year before and from the score of 20 in 2014-15.
Runez is quick to point out that DeForest is “not immune” to the kinds of problems detailed in the Wisconsin Policy Forum report, which noted that Wisconsin students still score better overall on the ACT than those in nearly all the other states that require the test.
Specifically, Ruiz spoke of the achievement gap between the majority group of students in the DeForest district and its sub-groups.
That’s something that was identified in the Wisconsin Policy Forum report, as well. It stated that “… within those statewide scores are gaping disparities, particularly on the basis of race, that demand urgent attention.”
Moreover, the report centered on college readiness benchmarks in four areas: English; math; reading; and science. Students that reach those benchmarks on the ACT have a 50 percent chance of obtaining a B or higher in a given course or odds of around 75 percent of achieving a C or higher, according to the report. Here are those ACT benchmarks from the report: a score of 18 (out of a possible 36) on the English section; 22 in math; 22 in the reading section; and 23 in science. There is no benchmark for the composite score.
Wisconsin is in its fifth year of requiring all of the state’s high school juniors to take the ACT. According to Schwarz, in previous years, about 60-70 percent of them did.
School officials say a dip in scores was expected when that requirement took effect. Around that time, the school district took steps to help its students perform better on the ACT. A lot of the work revolved around literacy.
Schwarz said good scores on the science and math portions of the ACT “… are based on students being able to read the questions.”
Staff goals in two areas emerged, with an emphasis on modeling – where students learn by observing teachers demonstrating a new concept or approach to learning, with teachers explaining the reasons for each step – to boost math performance and more attention paid to key ideas and details with regard to literacy. Those ideas cut across the curriculum, with all staff aligning instruction to lead to anticipated student outcomes in both.
For example, in science, teachers modeled how to read charts and graphs, while social studies teachers assigned reading for interpreting charts and graphs.
Efforts to better prepare students for the ACT are also taking place. Trial runs with a pre-ACT take place in the fall. Holding prep tests in small classroom settings with teachers they know also help.
The district has started getting 10th graders ready for taking the test as juniors. Other standardized tests, including Inspire for freshmen and sophomores and the Forward test for eighth graders, also get students ready for the ACT.
Runez also said school officials are “more intentional with data,” which is leading to better curriculum and instructional alignment to what is expected on the ACT.
“We’re getting students exposed to similar questions,” said Runez.
Working with Eric Larsen of CESA 6, said by Schwarz to be an ACT guru, is also bound to help. He’s helping the district identify its strengths and weaknesses with regard to ACT performance.
“He’s not just looking at what’s covered by the data, but also trends,” said Schwarz.
Larsen is also looking at different types of questions being asked of students by teachers and comparing them to those on the ACT, according to Schwarz. Matching them to the test format is important.
“He said, ‘If we’re not giving kids practice on the format, we’re doing them a disservice,’” said Schwarz.
A lot of times, questions students get in class are open-ended. That’s intended to get students to think deeply before answering. However, questions on the ACT are often multiple choice. Runez said the goal is to get students used to the ACT format, while also encouraging that same depth of thought.
Runez also explained that the ACT is only one predictor of readiness. Also, in addition to college readiness, the DeForest district is also emphasizing career and life readiness for its students. Runez said there is a push for “re-defining readiness” being promoted by the National School Superintendent Association.
Presently, school officials are in the initial phase of drafting new graduation requirements that would tie together all of a student’s experiences, allowing them to reflect on their own readiness for college, career and life. More is expected on that in March.
With regard to college readiness, the district has expanded opportunities for students to take advanced placement classes, so they can experience college-level courses. The Laude system, which the district established starting in the 2016-17 school year, also encourages students to take more rigorous course work, according to Schwarz. It gives them points for taking tougher classes. All of this goes toward rounding out the picture of a college, career and life ready student.
“The expectation is that every student should leave here being college or career ready,” said Schwarz. “That wasn’t the case years ago.”
