DeForest Area High School teacher Colleen Kollasch has been offered a place in The National WWII Museum’s 2020 Summer Teacher Seminar: “The War in the Pacific.” Over 300 teachers in the United States applied to participate in this new initiative.
The seminars are designed for middle school and high school teachers and cover a variety of topics on the history of World War II and how to “find new and exciting ways to bring the war to life in the classroom.” Participating teachers will have access to noted WWII scholars, hands-on experiences, and virtual resources that can be used in their own classroom instruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.