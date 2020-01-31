DeForest Area High School is sending a team to compete Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Wisconsin High School Mock Trial regional tournament.
A total of 103 teams – 14 from the Madison area – will compete in the in locations throughout the state starting at 8 a.m. and ending at approximately 5 p.m.
What: The Mock Trial program provides high school students with an opportunity to act as attorneys and witnesses in a court case developed by State Bar members. The students – in teams of six to 12 – argue a civil case before a panel of volunteer attorneys and judges in the regional competitions. The winners advance to the semifinals in Madison, and the two finalists appear before the Wisconsin Supreme Court in the final state-level competition.
Who: Schools from the Madison region competing include:
• DeForest High School
• James Madison Memorial High School
• Madison West High School
• Middleton High School
• Mineral Point High School
• Oregon High School
• Barneveld High School
• Johnson Creek High School
• Stoughton High School
• New Glarus High School
When: Saturday, Feb. 8 from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m.
Where: Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison
