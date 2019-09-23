Staffing shortages are still a concern for the bus company that transports students in the DeForest Area School District.
Steve Rammer, manager at Kobussen Bus Company, presented a report to the DeForest Area School Board at its meeting Monday, Sept. 23, noting there were four vacancies for afternoon and two for morning routes.
“Wages make up 45 to 50 percent of the fees we charge the district,” said Rammer.
Increases in wage rates have resulted in an uptick in job applicants for bus drivers with Kobussen. Rammer said that last year the bus company raised its wages by $1.25 per hour. This year, there was another bump of $1 an hour.
Furthermore, bonuses are given out for safety and attendance.
Still, Rammer talked about the struggle to attract applicants, especially with such low unemployment in the area. He said the part-time schedule and split shifts of the job make it difficult to recruit drivers.
Other issues were discussed, as Rammer said that finding the right bus for students in the afternoon has been “a little worse this year.” Dealing with the flexibility the DeForest district allows is a challenge.
Rammer said that students can ride as many as three different buses in the afternoon. They might take one to grandma and grandpa’s house or take another to karate or some other afterschool activity, according to Rammer.
“Getting on the right one can be difficult,” said Rammer.
Kobussen is looking at different options to help alleviate the problems, including a color system or GPS tracking software.
In all, Kobuseen school buses travel 2,045 miles a day in the DeForest district, according to Rammer. He also said a total of 5,160 district students are eligible or assigned to bus routes and that Kobussen buses are operating at about 80 percent capacity in the district.
Dropoff times in the morning between schools are causing some stress, according to Rammer. So are wait times.
Bumped back bell times are causing challenges, as well. Rammer said that leads to some emptier buses showing up in the morning.
Rammer said Kobussen is monitoring routes for high schoolers, who get dropped off later on routes. For example, Rammer noted that one bus carrying such students passes by Happy Valley Road around 4:30 p.m.
Some of the problems are not unique to DeForest, according to Rammer. He said Middleton experienced similar growing pains with its transportation system.
Superintendent Eric Runez said district officials were looking district-wide at scheduling. Bell times and scheduling are the biggest drivers of transportation decisions, according to Rammer.
Kathleen Davis-Phillips, director of business & auxiliary services for the district, also explained that DeForest is generous in its busing policy, offering transportation to students living six miles from schools, when state law only mandates that school districts cover up to two miles.
