It wasn’t just the uniform that impressed an awestruck Mitch Hanson. The man wearing it had an even bigger impact on him.
Even as a youngster, he was convinced he would become a soldier someday.
“One of the things that had a big effect [on me] was my dad would be featured at school events, and he would show up in uniform,” said Hanson, whose father, Daniel, is still in the service after more than 30 years in. “Just seeing the response he got was really something.”
Seven days after graduating from DeForest High School in 2010, Mitch headed out for basic training with the Army National Guard. Months earlier, Hanson was sworn in, forcing him to miss playing a football game for the Norskies.
Now in his 10th year with the Army National Guard, Hanson is busier than ever. In addition to working as a member of the City of Madison Fire Department, Hanson is coming off his first official season as an assistant on the DeForest wrestling coaching staff and finishing up his bachelor’s degree at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. And there’s more, as Hanson is looking forward to entering Officer Commission School this fall to become a commissioned officer and going to Paramedic School through either Madison College or UW-Madison.
Then, there’s his personal life. In March, Hanson will be getting married to another DeForest graduate and former Army reservist Nicole Vandewettering.
“We kind of knew each other in high school,” said Hanson.
They were a year apart in grades. While he was in Kosovo, during his first deployment, Hanson saw on Facebook that Vandewettering had joined the Army. When he got back, they started dating before Hanson’s second deployment to Afghanistan.
Kosovo deployment
Suffice it to say, the Hansons are a military family. They ended up in DeForest when Daniel transferred to the Wisconsin National Guard. Among other family members in the service, Hanson’s younger brother, Jacob, has been in the National Guard for six years. A year or two ago, Daniel transferred to the Arizona National Guard, although he and his wife still have a home in DeForest.
As for Mitch, he took to heart his dad’s emphasis on serving country and community in committing himself a decade ago to the military, after a prep sports career that included four years of football and wrestling, a sport he excelled at having finished sixth at the individual state wrestling tournament as a senior.
By October 2010, Hanson had completed six months of basic training. His “unique,” as he described it, deployment to Kosovo came a year later.
At the age of 19, Hanson served as a driver for a Commander Sergeant Major (CSM), often in convoys of five or six vehicles, as part of the officer’s personal security detail. When he wasn’t behind the wheel, Hanson helped with setting up meetings and taking notes.
Hanson said the Eastern European country of Kosovo is about the size of southern Wisconsin and very mountainous. A landlocked country in the Balkans, Kosovo is bordered by Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania and Montenegro. Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, after years of conflict, including the Kosovo War, which lasted from February 1998 until June 1999, tore apart the region in the 1990s.
In the Kosovo capital city of Pristina, Hanson said there’s a 15-foot statue of former U.S. President Bill Clinton, often credited with starting the campaign for international recognition of Kosovo’s independence, which Serbia still doesn’t recognize.
While in the country, Hanson could feel the still simmering tensions.
“All of a sudden, you’d go from very friendly [territory] to ‘why are you here?’” said Hanson.
Hanson remembers seeing the wreckage of blown-up buses and cars. Driving around the country, he and other cars that were part of those convoys would encounter roadblocks from opposing forces that Hanson said “didn’t like our supply routes going through.”
One time, while driving the CSM, Hanson recalled how a roadblock was established to focus on stopping them.
“They were not going to let us come through, so we had to look for other routes to go through,” said Hanson.
The U.S. contingent was part of a 13-nation NATO coalition. Hanson found himself working alongside fellow soldiers from Sweden, Finland, Germany and Armenia, among other countries.
Hanson didn’t spend all of his time in Kosovo driving. Part of the time, he got to work as an engineer, helping build roadblocks to stop smugglers.
One of the reasons Hanson decided to go into the military was to see the world. During this stint in Eastern Europe, he visited Albania, Serbia and Macedonia.
That deployment lasted 14 months – 11 to 12 of which were served in country, with the rest of the time spent in pre-mobilization training.
Off to Afghanistan
Hanson’s second deployment was much different. In 2014, he was assigned to Afghanistan, where he helped deconstruct larger U.S. bases that were no longer needed. At Forward Outbase Shank, Hanson and his company spent six months assisting in tearing it down. By the time he arrived, the base had been downsized by half. Hanson explained how he and his company took down 500 canvas tents that slept 12 to 20 soldiers and deconstructed four-story guard towers, as a crane was used to dismantle them block by block.
Some of the material was recycled, like metal bars and tent canvas. Leftover wood was given to Afghani citizens.
The two experiences weren’t at all alike.
“Being a driver in Kosovo, you got to see so much of the country,” said Hanson. “The second deployment, I was just working on this tiny base.”
Still, Hanson said the Afghanistan mission was more nerve-wracking, as mortars attacks were almost a daily occurrence. He and the rest of his company kept a running tally and counted 110 mortars over a six-month period.
Hanson said they had concrete bunkers to run to for protection. There were also systems that would shoot mortars or deflect them. The total deployment lasted eight months, with six spent in country.
Coming home
Since coming home, Hanson has been involved in more of a traditional Guard role drilling at Fort McCoy, while working on his civilian career in the fire department, where he’s been employed for a year and a half.. He received fire protection education as part of his associates degree from Madison College, which gave him all the certifications he needed to be hired by the City of Madison for his job. The next step is earning that bachelor’s degree, which will expand his expertise in fire protection.
Being a firefighter is akin to his experience in the military. There’s a chain of command to adhere to and the same respect for authority. His station is different, however.
“I’m in charge of 15 soldiers, but [with the fire department] now I’m the lowest on the totem pole,” said Hanson.
That’s okay for Hanson, who says that, as it is in the military, his fellow firefighters don’t take themselves too seriously. Part of the reason for that is most of the fire department is made up of former or current military members. Hanson said the sense of humor is the same in both worlds. There are other similarities that Hanson appreciates, such as the work ethic of those who serve.
“Just going all out, knowing how to work as a team, that team aspect and knowing that you’ve been there before in dealing with tense situations and being able to step back and see the big picture,” said Hanson.
Hanson hopes to keep everything in perspective as he moves forward.
