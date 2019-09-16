Not having a computer device can hold students back.
For the DeForest Area School District, digital equity is a crucial component of its 1:1 computing initiative, which began in earnest last year. It has already made a big difference for some students.
“We had a couple of stories about students finishing credits or online coursework,” said Kimberly Bannigan, the district’s learning information systems coordinator.
Bannigan mentioned one in particular who finished all the work necessary to move forward in one area in two weeks – all because that student suddenly had access to a computing device.
DeForest has begun getting devices in the hands of all students in grades 5-12. Last year, those in grades 9-12 received new Chromebooks for use at school and at home. This fall, DeForest is expanding the program to do the same for those in grades 5-8. State grant funding is available to assist in getting such programs going.
School officials did learn some lessons from last year’s launch.
“I think the big one I learned was that I reminded of how students respond positively when given responsibility,” said Bannigan.
Aside from three broken screens, the devices the district provided for students didn’t suffer much damage. Bannigan said the most common issue had to do with charging ports.
There was another revelation for school officials.
“The other lesson was that we solved more equity gaps than anticipated,” said Bannigan.
Throughout the world of education, there’s an emphasis on setting up students for success. Districts are realizing students need consistent access to devices for learning, which is taking place everywhere and anywhere all the time. That’s where digital equity and 1:1 computing initiatives come in.
The DeForest Area School District got in the ground floor with Chromebooks and GoogleApps, working with both before most districts in the area. DeForest started working with Google in 2009.
“We’ve been using them for a long time,” said Bannigan, who once taught high school and middle school English.
The district was a customer of Verizon, who contacted school officials about Chromebooks back then. DeForest became a test case, receiving 20 of the first Chromebooks.
After that trial, Google started selling its Chromebooks. At first, the DeForest district dabbled with a “bring your own device” arrangement. Bannigan said the thought was that students would prefer using their own devices in school.
Students still can bring their own. Bannigan said about 83 percent of students in the district now have devices at their disposal.
“We’re looking for those numbers to go up this year,” said Bannigan.
While students have benefitted from the program, so have educators.
In the past, teachers would have to schedule a computer lab or a computer cart for lessons requiring devices, which resulted in lost instructional time. That’s no longer an issue. Now, instruction can switch to digital work on the fly.
Bannigan also said with students having their devices, it helps with planning lessons. Teachers can incorporate student engagement tools and formative assessments into lessons. That might take the form of a question or quiz at the end of a lesson to determine how well students grasp the material. Formative assessments can let teachers know instantly whether to spend more time on certain areas in class the next day or move on to something else.
There’s a program called Pear Deck that can provide multiple choice questions and other assessments for use by teachers. It also collects student responses.
Some unanticipated problems did crop up last year. Students would forget to charge their devices prior to the next school day.
Also, there were some areas of the high school that had wireless issues.
“The building had some unique challenges with signals,” said Bannigan.
She said school officials didn’t become aware of them before because the high school hadn’t experienced such a high number of devices being used.
“There were three access points where the signal was bouncing back and forth,” said Bannigan.
With 1:1 computing becoming a reality in DeForest schools, teachers can make use of Google Classroom, a learning management system, in their more modern learning environments. Not only does it allow for more formative assessments, but Google Classroom helps students become more responsible by allowing them to see when assignments are due and what work is still missing. If they miss a day, Google Classroom allows them to see what happened in class.
“It’s not paper free, but it uses less paper,” said Bannigan.
Bannigan said that in talking to the student council, she found out that students love Google Calendar.
Google Classroom also saves instructional time for teachers, while giving students more independence and responsibility. It can also be used to create quizzes. Another feature is that it locks devices so that students can only use them for taking those quizzes. It solves one concern teachers had in going to 1:1 computing – namely, academic honesty.
When it comes to 1:1 computing at the middle school level, DeForest officials are still ironing out some issues. How it’s going to work with those in grades 7-8 is different than it will for those in grades 5-6. Currently, middle schoolers cannot bring their devices home. Bannigan said school officials expect to engage more with families of students to discuss such matters.
The district has changed schedules to give students a chance to pick up and return their Chromebooks every day for charging. There’s a possibility the district may eventually allow seventh and eighth graders to bring their devices home with them.
Bannigan said the overarching theme of the program is having devices that are not locked away, but are available when needed for learning.
A new feature available district-wide to students is a video-editing tool. There have been trials at the elementary level. It’s expected to enhance student creativity.
“It’s a great way for students to show their learning,” said Bannigan.
Other helpful tools for students include online textbooks that have translation options for assisting English language learners and Read & Write assistive technology for reading text online. Bannigan said that latter feature allows students to save highlighted passages and annotations. It also has a built-in dictionary.
“It makes it accessible to all learners,” said Bannigan. “They can engage with text more successfully.”
So far, the initiative has made a difference. It could bring even more benefits down the road.
“It’ll be interesting to see how things go at the middle school level this year,” said Bannigan. “We’re excited about the possibilities.”
