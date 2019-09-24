A DeForest man won a $50,000 top prize from the In the Zone Crossword scratch game from the Wisconsin Lottery.
Craig McGinnity purchased the ticket at Redline Mobil at 937 E. Holum St. in DeForest. This was the last of three top prizes in the game.
So far, September has produced two top prizes of $350,000 for Wisconsin Lottery’s SuperCash! and the two lucky winners have now claimed their prizes. The winners are Michael Reilly of Milwaukee and Mark Schetski of Ogema. Reilly, a long-time lottery player, purchased his ticket at Sharma (6131 W. Bluemound Rd.) in Milwaukee and Schetski bought his at Krist Food Mart (341 South 8th St.) in Medford.
During the month of September, Wisconsin Lottery has a Five’ll Get Ya Six limited time offer for SuperCash! When a player buys a $5 or greater SuperCash ticket, they will also receive a “Bonus Play Ticket” with two additional plays for the next drawing.
The retailers who sold the winning tickets will receive an incentive of two percent of the prize amounts.
The odds of winning the $350,000 SuperCash! top prize are 1 in 1,631,312. The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1 in 169,911. The odds of winning All or Nothing are 1 in 352,716. SuperCash!, Badger 5, and All or Nothing are drawn daily after 9 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day’s drawing. The odds of winning the $50,000 top prize from In the Zone Crossword are 1 in 720,000.
