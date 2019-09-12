The DeForest Area School Board approved its 2019-20 collective bargaining agreement with the DeForest Education Association (DAEA) on Monday, Sept. 9.
Base wages for bargaining unit members will remain at 2018-19 amounts, as the DASD Board of Education Committee offered a 0 percent increase in total base wages.
However, bumps in supplemental pay totaling 4.78 percent were given to certified staff – a group that includes teachers and specialists, such as librarians and occupational therapists – for the 2019-20 school year, as recommended by the administrative staff.
“We made sure the staff we have are extremely well-compensated,” said Board Member Jeff Miller. “That impacts results.”
The supplemental pay increases were arrived at through compensation framework progressions and placement adjustments based on experience, individual professional development and more.
The administration, DAEA and members of the school board met in May and August to hash out the agreement. The DAEA ratified the offer Aug. 26.
The bargaining unit represents all regular full-time and part-time professional employees, excluding managerial, supervisory and confidential employees and all other employees, including substitute teachers.
The agreement will remain in force from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.
For DAEA members not employed by the district for the 2018-19 school year, base wages are set by the salary slot they were placed in for the 2019-20 school year.
The board also approved wage increases totaling 4.58 percent for support staff members for the 2019-20 school year, along with approving increases for supervisors, specialists, coordinators, administrative staff and other district-wide hourly employees that include a 3.5 percent wage hike and three different salary adjustments.
A 3.5 percent increase was also given to all returning administrators, including the superintendent.
The base pay rate for athletic and non-athletic extracurricular workers also went up by 3.1 percent for the 2019-20 school year.
