Jacqueline Hanson of DeForest performed in the holiday concert at 3:15 p.m., on Dec. 8 in the Ripon College Field House in the Willmore Center.
Hanson, class of 2023 at Ripon College, has an undeclared major. Her parents are Jason and Stacey Hanson of DeForest.
The holiday concert was presented by the music ensembles of Ripon College. It included performances by Chamber Singers, Choral Union, Jazz Ensemble, Orchestra and Symphonic Wind Ensemble.
Selections included:
Jazz Ensemble: "Good King Wenceslas," arranged by Ted Wilson; and "Christmas Time is Here," by Lee Mendelson and Vince Guaraldi.
Chamber Singers: "Ave Mariavirgo serena," by Josquin des Prez; "Oh, Chanukah," arranged by Robert Applebaum; and "Carol of the Bells," arranged by Kirby Shaw.
Orchestra: "Les Patineurs" (Skater's Waltz), by Emile Waldteufel.
Choral Union: "Bring A Torch, Jeannette, Isabella," arranged by John Rutter, with soloist Erin K. Bryan; and "Ule Lume Lagedale," arranged by Ken Berg.
Symphonic Wind Ensemble: "Patapan," arranged by Shelley Hanson; and "Sleigh Ride," by Leroy Anderson.
A sing-along featured "It's Christmas!", arranged by Warren Barker.
