DeForest Area School District officials were hoping for better student results from the most recent round of statewide testing. So were other districts in Wisconsin.
“We did not perform as well as we would have liked in a number of areas,” said Superintendent Eric Runez.
Across the state, the number of public school students considered proficient or advanced in math and English/Language Arts (ELA) has dropped, with fewer than half hitting that level of achievement.
As for DeForest students, it wasn’t all bad news. Runez said that in a number of areas district students met or exceeded state averages and even showed growth.
Still, Runez said, “Some of the drops were larger than anticipated.”
What’s confounding for school officials is that DeForest students did well in 2017-18.
“Our scores were strong,” said Runez. “They were quite strong for the area.”
Runez described the scored as “all over the place,” noting that the district saw grade levels that previously performed above state averages suddenly drop significantly, while others trended upward.
From the newly-released Forward testing results for the 2018-19 school year, the percentage of DeForest students who scored proficient or advanced in ELA in fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades slipped, with the biggest drops occurring at the middle school level. In 2017-18, the percentage of eighth graders who achieved those levels was 46 percent, compared to 42.8 percent in 2018-19. At the seventh grade level, the 2017-18 percentage was 51.8 percent, as opposed to 43.8 in 2018-19. Sixth graders’ proficient or advanced scores fell from 55.2 percent in 2017-18 to 51.1 in 2018-19.
Meanwhile, the amount of third graders who reached proficient or advanced levels in ELA rose from 42.1 percent in 2017-18 to 50.4 in 2018-19. There was also a slight increase at the fifth grade level, going from 47.1 percent in 2017-18 to 47.8 a year later.
With regard to math, the decreases were significant in grades sixth (55.6 to 46.3 percent), seventh (44.9 to 36.8) and eighth (38.7 to 29.2). Third graders scored better, with 59.1 scoring proficient or advanced in 2018-19, compared to 57.9 in 2017-1. Fifth graders also scored higher, reaching 42.4 percent in 20187-19. That was up from 41.3 percent in 2017-18. However, the number of fourth graders scoring advanced or proficient in math fell from 60 percent in 2017-18 to 50 percent in 2018-19.
Runez attributed some of the 2018-19 problems to test administration and curriculum alignment to state standards. Noting that some of the drops in scores were unusual, he said they are working on cleaning up with some issues related to test administration by looking at how and when testing is given, environment, how active or inactive teachers are in proctoring tests and how fully focused and engaged students are during testing.
“The harder work is continuing to aligning curriculum,” said Runez.
Weather may have also played a role in the declines.
“Last winter was long, and we missed a number of days,” said Runez. “That does have an impact.”
Seventh and eighth graders faced even more challenges. Last fall, their wing of the school was shut down for a week due to mold problems. That resulted in even more instructional time lost.
Runez cautioned that the Forward testing is a “one-year snapshot” of how the district is doing. It is just one of many assessments DeForest students are given during the school year that informs instructional practices and curriculum.
“They are, right or wrong, the most public scores people see,” said Runez. He added that there are other assessments that also inform not only what is being taught, but also what is being re-taught.
That said, the Forward testing results offer good comparative data, said Runez. They show how DeForest stacks up to the rest of the state. There are other areas educators at DeForest are focused on with students, including career, college and life readiness.
Pete Olson is the district’s director of administrative services. One of his responsibilities is test administration. Olson works with Director of Instruction Rebecca Toetz on such matters.
Olson said that in looking at the Forward results, two things are emphasized: achievement, which has to do with proficient or advanced results: and growth, or how students are doing over time.
In the area of ELA, Olson said district students showed decent growth and achievement, especially at the sixth grade level, where scores in ELA were highest.
Olson also talked about the district’s iReady testing, which is administered three times a year. He said 85 percent scored in a similar range on iReady compared to previous years. And there were higher scores on iReady assessments compared to Forward scores.
Particularly focused on test administration, Olson noted that Forward testing is done by computer. He wants to make sure teachers and students better understand the tools embedded in Forward testing that can help them improve scores.
Olson also related how DeForest tried a different approach to proctoring last year with smaller groups. Some of that needs to be tightened up, said Olson.
The window for completing the Forward testing is a couple of months. It occurs right around spring break.
Olson also said that 20 percent of Forward testing changes every year. He stated that curriculum needs to become more aligned to state standards.
Another reason for a decline in math scores may have to do with how many kids are taking more advanced math. Olson explained that they may not have been exposed to grade-level standards.
Olson thinks Forward testing is more aligned to state standards than ever before. One point of emphasis for district officials involves doing a deep dive into assessments and learning as much about them as possible, according to Runez and Olson.
“But our kids are more than one single test,” said Olson, noting that data pertaining to social and emotional health, and other aspects of student life, “look really, really good.”
