The DeForest Area School District is bidding a fond farewell to Morrisonsville Elementary School with an open house Saturday, Oct. 12.
The school is located at 4649 Willow St. in Morrisonville, and the open house will take place between 10:30 a.m. and noon.
Attendees will be able to walk through the 100-year-old school, take photos, reminisce with other MES alumni and share memories.
