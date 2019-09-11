A home burglary was reported in the early morning hours Wednesday on Vincent Trail in the Village of Windsor.
At approximately 1:25 am, Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary call. The victims reported multiple suspects used a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle in the driveway to gain entry to their garage. Once inside, they accessed a second unlocked vehicle and took another garage door opener, in addition to cash, credit cards and electronics left inside the vehicle. The suspects were seen leaving in a gray sedan, possible a Toyota Camry.
Anyone who believes they can identify the persons in these photos, or has information on this crime, is asked to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900.
With these incidents being all too prevalent throughout Dane County, the Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens to be mindful of locking vehicles, garage doors and any entrances into the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.