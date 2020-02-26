Various revisions to the 2019-20 DeForest Area School District budget were unanimously approved Monday, Feb. 24, by the school board, potentially freeing up enough money to install field turf at Stalder Field at DMB Stadium.
“I think we’re trying to be sensitive to current conditions and to meet the needs of programs,” said Superintendent Eric Runez.
The project is expected to cost between $900,000 and $1.2 million. The deteriorating shape of the current grass field has forced school officials to look at replacing it.
In 2019, the board approved putting $475,000 of the district’s capital projects fund toward purchasing and adding new field turf at the stadium. That fund is where the district annually sets aside money to cover future capital projects, according to Kathleen Davis-Phillips, the district’s director of business and auxiliary services.
The remainder is expected to come from a variety of sources. Fundraising efforts outside of the district have generated $115,000 so far. Another $350,000 was gleaned from the 2019-20 budget, taking some from already budgeted capital projects and reallocating dollars that were not utilized for vacant positions. Davis-Phillips explained that these were positions the district was trying to fill, but were vacant most of the year. The district had the openings and was attempting to find staff to fill them. She also said that if the board had chosen not to allocate those funds for the turf project, they would have gone into the district’s fund balance.
Those positions included: career and technology education coordinator; interventionists; English language learner teacher; educational assistants; and recess aids.
Depending on how bids come in, if more money is needed for the turf project, it could come from the capital projects funds.
At the Feb. 24 school board meeting, Davis said that if bids for the project come in higher than expected, school officials will have to go back to the board to decide what to do.
In adjusting the capital projects budget to include the $350,000 for the field turf proposal, $200,000 was set aside initially for capital projects. Of that, only $180,000 was needed for other projects. That savings, along with money from other areas that came in under budget, made the $350,000 allocation possible.
“It’s good news in terms of events coming up to support,” said Board Member Jeff Miller.
Davis-Phillips cautioned that school officials will have to think about maintenance costs and saving for field replacement down the road.
To get everything ready for the fall sports season, including football, the district needs to make a vendor payment by May 1. The Lodi School District is also looking to install a new turf field.
