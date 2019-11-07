The Q1 honor roll for Lakeside Lutheran High School 2019-20 has been released, and a number of students from DeForest are on it.
Among the DeForest students achieving High Honors were ninth graders Chloe Berg, Nevaeh Dorn, Evan Ehlenbach, Rebekah Hodkiewicz and Grace Korth; 10th grader Douglas Weittenhiller III; and 12th grader Emma Berg.
DeForest’s Caleb Andrews, grade 10, and Joshua Hodkiewicz, grade 11, received Honors, while DeForest’s Caroline Schultz, grade 11, was among the Commendables.
The High Honors Honor Roll is for those who have a grade point average of 3.75-4.0. Honors’ GPA is 3.25-3.749 and Commendables’ GPA is 3.0-3.249.
