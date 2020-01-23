A DeForest man, Danny L. Ranck, Jr., was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 8:29 p.m. for an eighth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated by a Dane County Sheriff's deputy.
Ranck’s vehicle was seen off of the roadway in the Village of Windsor and a concerned citizen contacted 911. Upon the deputy’s arrival, Ranck allegedly was found behind the wheel and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Ranck was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after completing standardized field sobriety testing.
Mr. Ranck will be booked into the Dane County Jail on the felony charge of 8th offense - operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
