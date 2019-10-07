Mary Breuch will receive the 2019 President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her volunteer service with RSVP of Dane County on Oct. 17 at Dane County’s Annual Volunteer Appreciation Lunch.
Breuch has been volunteering with RSVP since 2013 and has spent over 4300 hours knitting, crocheting and looming for those in need through the Group Projects Program.
Breach learned the art of macramé in school, along with her sisters, and before long she was creating her own patterns. She makes hats, scarves and mittens but her favorite thing to make are knitted slippers. She learned about RSVP through the DeForest Senior Center and is so glad she did because she truly loves to feel useful and creative. Humble and kind, Breuch is committed to her volunteer work and to her family – in fact, she finds her volunteer work to be a fun activity for her and her daughter to do together.
This year’s luncheon will be held at The Heights in Verona.
For more information on how you can become a volunteer with RSVP of Dane County, please visit our website: www.rsvpdane.org or call 608 238-7787
