Students from the DeForest Windsor area have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2019 semester.
Those from DeForest include: Brendan Blood, business undergraduate; Mason Brethouwer, business undergraduate; Joelle Kenyon, health sciences undergraduate; Francis Koenen, business undergraduate; Rachael Meixensperger, social welfare undergraduate; Madison Rieger, education undergraduate; and Corinne Schultz, letters & science undergraduate.
Windsor’s Philip Chujor, business undergraduate, and Carter Tomkins, business undergraduate, also made the dean’s list.
