Spaces for open enrollment in the DeForest Area School District for the 2020-21 school year were determined at Monday’s school board meeting.
No spots will be available in grades 1-8 for regular education and special eduction, nor will there be any in five-year-old kindergarten.
There’s a reason for that.
“We know families move into the district, and we want to make sure we have room for them,” said Pete Wilson, director of administrative services for the school district. “We want to make sure class sizes are low for our resident families.”
The school board unanimously approved the open enrollment plan.
Wilson informed the board there are space restrictions for ninth grade, however. Wilson explained that allows incoming students time for planning for scope and sequence for graduation requirements.
Five spaces each are being left open in grades 10, 11 and 12. They are “first come, first served,” according to Wilson.
“Once they’re filled, they’re filled,” Wilson added.
Wilson also said the open enrollment plan hasn’t changed much. Per state law, every school district in the state has to make an open enrollment plan for the following school year.
As far as four-year-old kindergarten for regular education, there will be no space restrictions. Wilson said there is plenty of room at that level, so it was left open.
The only special education open enrollment spaces available are three in four-year-old kindergarten.
School Board Vice President Steve Tenpas wondered if enrollment coming in and enrollment going out through open enrollment had been thrown off. He said the district had been pretty balanced in the past.
New delivery methods, such as virtual schools, are affecting the situation, according to Superintendent Eric Runez.
Runez explained that open enrollment decisions on space are determined by staffing.
“A district shouldn’t have to increase its staffing to accommodate open enrollment,” said Runez.
The most scrutinized area in open enrollment is special education, according to Runez.
