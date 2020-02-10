A $500 grant was secured for the DeForest Area High School science program by Redline Mobil, in partnership with the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program.
Teuta Resad, co-owner of the DeForest Redline Mobil, nominated the high school’s science program for this year’s grant.
She states: “Involving high school students in research has been shown to be beneficial for the student. These programs not only contribute to student understanding and confidence in scientific material, but also foster an interest in pursuing careers in science in both the short and long term. Both of our children attended DeForest Area High School and thanks to the District’s science curriculum, they continued their studies in the sciences for their undergrad, masters and medical school. We are very grateful for our community and support our students and teachers who work tirelessly in their classrooms, schools, and districts and are happy that we could secure this grant for the school. We are certain they’ll put it into good use.”
Last year the program awarded a grant of $500 to the DeForest Area High School Girls Basketball Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.