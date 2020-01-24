Ripon College has announced its dean's list for the fall 2019 semester, recognizing academic excellence. To qualify, students must achieve a 3.40 grade point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded work.
Jacqueline Hanson, class of 2023 at Ripon College, from DeForest, has been named to the fall 2019 dean's list. Her parents are Jason and Stacey Hanson of DeForest.
