Truax Field Air National Guard Base isn’t far from where Dave Brickl and his wife Margaret live in DeForest.
On walks, he’ll often see jets flying overhead.
“I always stop and look,” said Brickl. “It never gets old.”
Brickl was in the Air National Guard during part of the Vietnam War, serving from 1970 to 1976, before going back in 1984 and then leaving for good in 2004.
Originally from Spring Green, Brickl moved to DeForest in 2016. His youngest son, Andy, is in the 115th Tactical Wing stationed at Truax Field and is currently deployed in Afghanistan as a technician. Andy has deployed six or seven times, according Brickl, since joining the military in 2002.
“He’s been in the military half his life,” said Brickl.
Service in the Armed Forces is a tradition in the Brickl family. Originally from Spring Green, Dave Brickl was born around the time his dad was in the Korean War.
“He was big into the American Legion,” remembers Dave Brickl. “He was the Legion Commander in Spring Green, so I was around that stuff a lot. It influences you as a youngster.”
The Vietnam War was raging when Brickl was in high school. He recalls seeing news reports on the war daily on TV.
“You’d have older classmates come back and not be how they left,” said Brickl. “We lost a couple. Those were troubled times.”
That includes the anti-war protests in Madison. Brickl also recalled how soldiers from Vietnam were not welcomed home as heroes.
Still, Brickl decided to go into the Air National Guard after high school. He doesn’t remember his draft number, but he said it was somewhere in the middle. In total, he spent 26 years as a guardsman. In 1970, Brickl went through basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
The Air National Guard appealed to him for many reasons, including the fact that Truax Field was so close to home. Another reason: the opportunity to work with jets.
“It was better than sleeping in pup tents,” said Brickl, with a laugh.
Brickl never saw combat action.
“I can’t say I never came close,” said Brickl.
After returning to the Guard in 1984, Brickl was at Truax when the base was in a 24/7 alert pattern in 2001 after the events of 9-11. He also did a 100-day activation in Saudi Arabia between the two Gulf Wars at Prince Sultan Air Base as part of Operation Southern Watch, which enforced a no-fly zone in Iraq. The mission, which lasted from the summer of 1993 to the spring of 2003, was to ensure Iraqi compliance with a United Nations resolution which demanded the Iraqi government discontinue the repression of its citizens.
As a noncommissioned officer, Brickl was in charge of fueling jets, overseeing a group of 15 to 20 workers. He remembers the sweltering heat.
“There were days when you were allowed only 20 minutes outside, and you had to take a bottle of water with you,” said Brickl.
Brickl encountered a couple of interesting situations while there. Once, a three-star general from Washington D.C. conducted an inspection. He had a medal with him, also known as a “coin.” He asked a first sergeant who he should give it to, and Brickl laughed as he recalled the sergeant saying, “I think you should give it to Brickl. He’s a guardsman from Wisconson.”
Brickl added, “I wasn’t sure if he was impressed by my work or whether it was a funny joke, but either way, I got a big coin from a general.”
Being in charge of 18- and 19-year-olds back then was a challenge, but Brickl said they accepted him as a guardsman.
Brickl’s resourcefulness came in handy one time when he saw a fuel bladder leak, as a seam split right down the middle, spilling 50,000 gallons of jet fuel. Without a radio handy to call in the catastrophe, Brickl had to run to get help and fire trucks were sent to the scene. Brickl and his crew did the clean-up in short order, working in 120-degree heat.
“I had a really good group of people that worked around the clock” said Brickl.
Going home afterward was another adventure. He hadn’t paid attention to what the password for leaving the area was that day, and neither did the person who was supposed to drive him back to where he was staying. So, they were stopped and interrogated before they were let go.
Brickl and his wife have four kids, two boys and two girls, as well as six grandchildren. His son Andy graduated a day after Brickl had returned from Saudi Arabia. Not only that, but the day he arrived back on U.S. soil, it was his wife’s birthday.
While in the Air National Guard, Brickl said he always did his two-week training sessions in warmer climates like those of Arizona, California and Florida, and he always made sure to do them in February and March to escape the cold and snow of Wisconsin. Still, it was tough being away from family for long stretches.
“You give up a lot with family and weekends,” said Brickl.
In civilian life, Brickl worked for 24 years in Beaver Dam for a private pizza company that made labels. He supervised transportation and all the outside warehouse area.
In 2016, his wife retired, and they moved to DeForest. These days, he plays a lot of sheepshead at the DeForest Community and Senior Center and is a big fan of the UW Badgers football and basketball teams, as well as the Green Bay Packers. He also reads a lot, takes walks and goes on bicycle rides.
As for his time in the Air National Guard, Brickl said he loved getting out into the jet flight lines. Being there for jets to refuel before going out on missions was exciting. He doesn’t see himself as a hero, though.
“The heroes are those that actually had to go to Vietnam and Iraq,” said Brickl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.