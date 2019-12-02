Dr. Jeffrey Hollander is performing at the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center again on Dec. 7, as part of the Winterfest activities. Dr. Hollander and his wife, Elaine Erickson Hollander, have strong connections to this community going all the way back to the late 1800s.
At the age of 7, Dr. Hollander was the youngest scholarship winner at the prestigious Eastman School of Music and received the Doctorate in Piano Performance from the legendary Hungarian concert pianist, Gyorgy Sandor. Retired as a full-time professor of music at the University of Wisconsin, he has performed all over the United States. Milwaukee’s Pfister Hotel features Dr. Hollander, who has performed as a soloist with the Milwaukee and Chicago symphonies.
In 2006, Dr. Hollander and Elaine Erickson Hollander generously donated a beautiful Steinway grand piano to the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center. For as many years, they have performed at the center during Winterfest on that very piano.
The Erickson family has been an important part in the history of Windsor and DeForest. The family has farmed the land called Heritage Gardens since her great grandfather, Iver Munsen, moved to the area in the late 1800s. Iver Munsen served as Town on Windsor Board Chairman and was instrumental in establishing the first high school in the Village of DeForest, along with his contemporary Ole Holum. Elaine’s father, Millard Erickson, was also a successful farmer and land developer. He served on the Dane County Board and was Windsor Town Chairman for many years.
The community is welcome to attend the center at 1 p.m. for Dr. Hollander’s performance. Doors will open at 12:45. Stay for the cookies and punch reception with both Dr. Hollander and Elaine Erickson Hollander.
