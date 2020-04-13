The DeForest Area Public Library is closed to the public until at least April 24 in accordance with Governor Evers' Safer at Home order. During this time, you can still access some of our resources and programs online. Library staff members are available to provide assistance by email (deforestlibrary@deforestlibrary.org) or Facebook messenger. The book drops are available for returning items.
The building and phones are not currently being staffed. Check out our website www.deforestlibrary.org, Facebook, or Instagram for information.
• Whimsical Bookworms Book Club discuss Jane Eyre on Thursday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Contact jhenze@deforestlibrary.org
• Children’s Story Hour – Monday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. – Facebook live
• Time for Bed Storytime – Monday, April 20 at 7:00 p.m. – Facebook
• DAPL Photography Group – Monday, April 20 – Light Painting – S end your photographs to jhenze@deforestlibrary.org by April 20
• Qigong Class with Nancy Osley – Tuesday, April 21 at 9:30 a.m. – video on Facebook
• Children’s Tiny Tot Time – Wednesday, April 22 at 10:00 a.m. – Facebook live
• Memoir Writers – Thursday, April 23 at 1:00 p.m. – via email. Contact jhenze@deforestlibrary.org
• Badger Book Club discuss Jane Eyre on Monday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Contact jhenze@deforestlibrary.org
