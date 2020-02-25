From Feb. 19 through March 13, 2020, DeForest Area School District staff are administering their annual survey to parents and guardians with children in the DeForest Area School District in grades K-12.
The survey has been revised from previous years, and includes 25 questions pertaining to several focus areas, such as communication, family engagement, facilities, relationships, safety, school improvement, and teaching and learning. The District is using the Qualtrics platform to administer the survey, and each household will receive an email with a unique survey link. Each primary family contact in Skyward Family Access will receive the email from the DeForest Area School District, using the email address noreply@qualtrics-survey.com.
Families wishing to take the survey in paper format, or who do not receive a survey by email, may contact their school office or email info@deforestschools.org.
District staff use the results of these surveys to gain insight into what parents see as strengths and weaknesses of our schools and district as a whole, understand families’ priorities, and identify areas for improvement. “As we continue planning for the long-term, our strategies must reflect the goals and priorities of our parents,” said Superintendent Eric Runez. “We appreciate those who take the time to give us feedback.”
