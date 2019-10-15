Since July’s annual meeting, when voters approved the tax levy for the 2019-20 school year, some changes have occurred. It’s good news for local taxpayers.
Director of Business and Auxiliary Services Kathleen Davis-Phillips went over them at Monday’s school board meeting, explaining that the mill rate is expected to drop to $11.69 per $1,000 of equalized value.
The figure approved at the annual meeting was $12.13 per $1,000 of equalized value.
Davis-Phillips noted that the State’s Biennium Budget increased per pupil aid to the district by $415,000.
“It hasn’t been raised in years,” said Davis-Phillips.
All figures still must be finalized. The school board will set the final tax levy and mill rate for the 2019-20 budget at a meeting Oct. 28.
As it stands now, the proposed tax levy is $33,052,271. Davis-Phillips related that enrollment growth has added revenue. The results of the third Friday in September head count showed that enrollment had increased by 119 students.
Davis-Phillips reported that the revenue limit increase added approximately $280,000 for the budget, with the per pupil aid hike tacking on approximately $415,000 more in revenue. Also, the enrollment growth is expected to generate an additional $215,000 for the district.
Additionally, transfer of services for new students moving into the district with either English language learner or high special education needs is anticipated to bring in an additional $183,000, which was set aside for related new staff hires.
There was an estimated $20,000 reduction in interest revenue. Other grant and refinancing revenue were also added in.
The district’s equalization aid is estimated to be $15,866,153, with total revenue for the general fund anticipated to be $44,785,122. The total revenue for all funds is estimated to be $150,512,530.
On the expenses side, there have been changes, as well. In addition to finalizing salaries and benefits amounts for all staff, the district put $240,000 more than the previous budget amount toward certified staff and support staff. It also added $60,000 worth of interventionist time at the elementary level and increased building allocations by $20,000 at Eagle Point and Windsor elementary schools to reflect enrollment growth.
Also, there was a $75,000 adjustment related to open enrollment.
“The open enrollment adjustment was higher than originally anticipated,” said Davis-Phillips.
Davis-Phillips also cautioned that the mill rate will go up next year, considering the recent referendum that was passed. However, she said that it’s not expected to be as bad as school officials were expecting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.