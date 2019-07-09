No changes were made in the nearly $33 million 2019-20 DeForest Area School District budget draft that will be presented at the July 22 annual meeting.
However, the district could get $600,000 in additional revenue from the state, following Gov. Tony Evers’ signing of the state budget into law earlier this month.
Director of Business & Auxiliary Services Kathleen Davis reported that news at Monday’s school board meeting, where the board unanimously gave final approval of the 2019-20 budget draft.
“I’m not proposing any changes,” said Davis.
Davis explained that even though the state budget has been approved, she wants to study it in more detail before recommending any alterations.
Board President Jan Berg asked if the proposed tax levy might go down due to the expected increase in state aid.
Davis said she wasn’t sure at this point.
“It depends on equalized aid,” said Davis. She said Gov. Evers added more in general aid and increased per pupil aid.
As it stands now, the tax levy increase for 2019-20 is estimated to be $6,464,642 over the 2018-19 school year. The mill rate is anticipated to be $12.13 per $1,000 of equalized value, or $2.09 per $1,000 of equalized value over 2018-19 figures.
However, school officials have been waiting on the final new State Biennium Budget to see if it would impact the tax levy.
In the district’s 2019-20 budget draft, it was reported that “if the State budget allows for an increase in per-pupil aid versus the revenue limit, this will have a positive impact on the tax levy.”
Per-pupil aid is fully funded by the State, rather than being shared between the State and local taxpayers.
Also, school official expect equalized value to increase because of growth and a reassessment in the Village of DeForest. That reassessment could cause a tax shift, depending on the growth of other municipalities in the district. Should the Village of DeForest values increase at a higher pace than the Village of Windsor, the result could be the Village of DeForest shouldering more of the tax levy.
The recent referendum is also going to impact the 2019-20 budget. Also, a 3.5 percent increase in compensation for all staffing has been built into the proposed budget, for an additional $791,000. Furthermore, a health insurance renewal increase of 3.5 percent is included in the budget draft.
After the annual meeting, other steps in the process could affect the final budget. Enrollment for the 2019-20 school year will be determined with a headcount on the third Friday of September. Tax levies are finalized in October and certified in early November. State equalized aid is also certified in October. Property values and final staffing hires and changes may also impact the budget in the end.
