Wisconsin Author Joy Ann Ribar will appear at a meet, greet and chat session about her new mystery novel, Deep Dark Secrets. The event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8 at DeForest Public Library Community Room beginning at 6 p.m. and is sponsored by Friends of the Library. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.
What happens when you mix an icy Wisconsin winter, a stubborn wine-maker, a practical business partner and one mysterious death on a frozen lake? “Deep Dark Secrets,” Ribar’s new cozy mystery, offers up this cocktail for readers to sip, savor or gulp.
Ribar, a writing instructor at Madison College, presents Frankie Champagne, a spunky 40-something woman who concocts delicious bakery and produces fruity wines in her Deep Lakes shop, Bubble and Bake. Although Frankie is a successful businesswoman, she has more to prove to the town and to the local newspaper editor, who wouldn’t hire her as a reporter. So, Frankie involves herself in a murder investigation despite having no formal training for the job.
In this first mystery novel in the Deep Lakes series, Ribar serves up more than mouth-watering pastries and delightful wines {span}–{/span} she brings a new female voice to the ameteur detective table. The novel highlights plenty of Wisconsin products, places and happenings to make this novel a satisfying meal.
Ribar taught high school and college English courses for many years at Pardeeville, then began a part-time career teaching at Madison College in 2017. Ribar says shorter work days left her with more time on her hands than she was accustomed to, so she began writing the novel from ideas that came to her when she couldn’t sleep. Besides touring the state with her current book, she is finishing Book 2 in the series, “Deep Bitter Roots,” which she hopes will be released next Spring.
Ribar holds a BA in Journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MS in Education from UW-Oshkosh. For more information, please see her website JoyRibar.com.
