Two area students were among the December graduates from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Graduates included DeForest's Brock Kriewaldt, education and human sciences, bachelor of science, elementary education, and Rio's Iris Dishno, arts and sciences, bachelor of arts, integrated strategic communication.
UW-Eau Claire awarded 670 degrees in December. Of the degrees awarded, 662 were received by students attending the Eau Claire campus and 8 were received by students attending UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.