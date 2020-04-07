Getting outdoors is a way that many of us are passing the time these days. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind citizens to remove valuables from your vehicle when visiting parks and hiking trails.
The Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in thefts from vehicles at parks throughout the county. In some cases, the thieves are breaking windows to gain access when items like purses, wallets and electronics are in plain view.
The best defense is to lock your vehicle and remove all valuables or place them in your locked trunk. If you do see suspicious activity, please report it immediately by calling 911.
