Residents in the communities that make up the DeForest Area School District will have a say in naming the new intermediate school.
The school board voted unanimously provide opportunities for family, staff and the community to offer suggestions on naming the facility, scheduled to be constructed by fall of the 2021-22 school year.
“That’s kind of how our district works,” said Board Member Gail Lovick. “That’s what we do, we engage.”
The board was presented with four options for coming up with a name. The first involved putting the question out to the people, and that was the one the board chose.
“That makes the most sense,” said Board Member Brian Coker.
A form will be created that may be completed online or by paper. It will include some considerations. The first is it must align with the school district’s mission. Next, it represents the geographical area of the district. The name must also endure over time without controversy. It will also not be confused with other regional school names and must translate well in other languages. Finally, it should be easily pronounced by students ages 9-12.
Suggestions must include a rationale for any proposed name. Superintendent Eric Runez advised the reasons for the suggested name should be included.
The naming process will be launched Nov. 18 at the referendum update open house.
Submissions will be accepted through the middle of January.
After gathering the potential names, the school administration and board of education will narrow the possibilities to three to five choices. Elementary and early middle school students will be asked to provide input, and the school board will make the final selection in late February of next year.
Other options included the board coming up with recommendations and seeking input on them. A third possibility involved forming a committee to come up with a name. Lastly, the board could have decided to simply pick a name.
Originally, it was thought the naming process could extend to the end of the school year. However, an earlier conclusion was needed in order to get the signage.
