The name of a 31-year-old DeForest man arrested on possession of child pornography last week has been released by the DeForest Police Department.
Jeremy R. Marking is expected to be formally charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography in a court appearance Monday.
Marking was arrested without incident Thursday at a home in the Mohawk Trail and Old Indian Trail area after a search of the home executed by members of the DeForest Police Department and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation. Traffic in the area was redirected during the incident.
DeForest Police Lt. Bob Berg said the investigation is still ongoing, as several thousand images have been collected. The investigation after the department received a tip from the Center of Missing and Exploited Children.
