A 43-year-old DeForest man was sentenced Wednesday, March 4, by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 18 years in federal prison for receiving child pornography.
After pleading guilty to the offense on Dec. 16, 2019, Michael Hinze had faced a minimum of 15 years in prison for this offense due to a prior conviction for sexual assault of a child. Hinze’s term of imprisonment will be followed by 25 years of supervised release.
The sentence was announced by Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
According to a press release from Blader’s office, Hinze began communicating on Kik with a man who was sexually assaulting a child in his care. That man sent Hinze a sexually explicit image of the child.
In sentencing Hinze above the advisory guidelines and statutory minimum, Judge Conley expressed concern that Hinze’s predatory nature made him a danger to children. Judge Conley was also concerned that the defendant seemed to be living a double life in that he was portraying himself to the public as an upstanding person while grooming and attempting to gain access to children.
The charge against Hinze was the result of an investigation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation – Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the DeForest Police Department. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman.
