The annual Winter Clothing Giveaway will be held at the Windsor Elementary School Cafeteria (WES) Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is open to all those in need of winter clothing and is free of any charge.
Clothing donations can be dropped at WES from Nov. 4-8 and put in the trailer parked in the front (south) parking lot. The adult, children, and infant items being collected are: coats, snow pants, boots, hats, scarves, mittens/gloves, sweaters, sweatshirts, long sleeve shirts, pants, and blankets.
If you would like to help set up Friday, Nov. 8 after school or during the Saturday Giveaway, please contact Heather Treinen at htreinen44@gmail.com or 608-225-4637.
