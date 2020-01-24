Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Schools Carolyn Stanford Taylor will be visiting DeForest Area High School Feb. 19.
February is CTE Month in Wisconsin – a time to celebrate the value of career and technical education for students, the future workforce, and our economy.
During Taylor’s visit, she will tour the high school’s STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) area, which was renovated in 2015-16, and talk with students and teachers to learn about all of the high school’s CTE programs and related student organizations.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and the Wisconsin Technical College System are using February’s observance of Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month in Wisconsin to highlight the range of opportunities available to students to explore their career options and the benefit of those programs to Wisconsin industry and communities.
It also provides the opportunity to demonstrate just how far career and technical education (CTE) has come.
In the past, vocational education was considered an alternative option for students considered to be non-college-bound who, therefore, took courses in the trades or homemaking. Today, students taking CTE coursework gain pathway-specific technical and academic skills, while also learning the cross-cutting professional skills for success that prepare them for any workplace or post-secondary educational option.
DeForest Area School District has a long tradition of quality CTE programs. Programs stem from the six CTE content areas associated with the Wisconsin education standards. These CTE content areas include:
• Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources;
• Business and Information Technology;
• Family and Consumer Sciences;
• Health Science;
• Marketing, Management and Entrepreneurship; and
• Technology and Engineering.
Programs include instruction in academic and technical skills and work-based learning. High school students have the opportunity to take over 60 courses in these six program areas that fit into several career pathways. Middle school students can begin to explore programs in three of the content areas (Agriculture, F/CS, and Technology).
The CTE programs at DAHS also include four career and technical student organizations (CTSOs): DECA, FBLA, FCCLA, and FFA. Through leadership and team-building conferences and competitions, students get the soft skills they need to move ahead in the world.
