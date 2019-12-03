The DeForest Times-Tribune welcomes former editor Hannah Rajnicek back this week.
Rajnicek, who left her post earlier this year to pursue a job in organic farming, will be temporarily acting as the paper’s associate editor/reporter until the 2020 season on the farm starts up. She has spent the last several months working on a certified organic vegetable farm in Columbus.
Before changing careers, Rajnicek was the editor of the DeForest Times for over a year. Previously she worked as a reporter at the Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press.
In addition to her duties at the DeForest Times, Rajnicek will also serve as the associate editor/reporter at the Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press. She looks forward to getting back into the communities.
To reach Rajnicek, please email dttstaff@hngnews.com or call (608) 228-8208.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.