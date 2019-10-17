DAHS junior Sydney Hensen has been accepted as one of 200 students nationwide to attend the three-day Global Youth Institute hosted by the World Food Prize Foundation. World Food Prize Global Youth Institute. She wrote an essay last March that qualified her to attend the institute as a Wisconsin delegate.
Hensen will travel to Des Moines, Iowa, this week to attend this exciting three-day event at which she will interact with Nobel and World Food Prize Laureates and discuss pressing food security and agricultural issues with international experts.
The program is sponsored by Nobel prize winner Dr. Norman Bourlaug.
