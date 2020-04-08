DeForest Area High School has announced their Badger Conference Top Scholars for 2019-20.
Each year, schools in the North and South Badger Conferences recognize their top seniors. This year, DAHS recognizes 15 seniors who, after four years, have earned Summa Cum Laude and have earned at least 80 Laude points, therefore making them eligible for the Badger Top Scholars Award.
The Badger Conference Top Scholars Dessert Reception, originally scheduled for Sunday, April 26, has been canceled. Each student will receive a plaque honoring their accomplishments.
