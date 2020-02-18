In an article titled “Area students receive UW-Green Bay semester honors” in the Feb. 13 issue, Abby Miller was inadvertently left off the list of those receiving high honors from the school. Miller is a Windsor resident who graduated from DeForest Area High School.
